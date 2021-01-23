Revealing locations visited by Covid-19 cases is to encourage others to get tested, says Uggah

KUCHING (Jan 23): The decision to reveal the location visited by Covid-19 positive cases to the public is for their own benefit, encouraging them to step forward to undergo health screening, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah said the decision was made by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) after a detailed discussion between all parties.

“Today, I saw a comment from a politician with regards to this matter; I feel that he does not understand our purpose of releasing the data.

“It is important for the general public to be aware of the positive cases having visited a place at a certain time and date, and things like this encourage them to undergo screening.

“We have no other purpose, we have no intention to bother premises or shop owners — but I feel that the owner would also want to know the date when the case visited a place,” he said when met by reporters at Bandar Riyal Market in Kota Samarahan here.

By revealing the location which include the date and place visited by the positive case, the SDMC chairman said this will encourage more people to come forward to undergo health screenings as they were worried about the infection.

“The important thing is cooperation. In Sibu for example many people come out to undergo swab tests and that there are 10,000 samples taken. This is the spirit that we encourage.

“If anyone is worried because they have visited a place that has been exposed to a positive case, they will come forward to undergo the test,” he said, adding that they should go straight to the hospital or clinic to undergo swab tests.

On the standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance by traders and customers at Bandar Riyal Market, Uggah said he was very satisfied because on average they complied with the stipulated SOPs such as recording names, maintaining physical distancing as well as wearing face masks.

“Today I am satisfied with the enforcement here where they practice very high compliance with 99 per cent of vendors complying with SOPs — only one or two people might forget.

“Customers are also compliant by registering their names and checking their body temperature. This shows that the people of Sarawak are aware of their role to help fight against Covid-19,” he said.

As such, he hoped that all parties continue to work together to curb Covid-19 for the sake of their health, not only to themselves but to their families and the people of Sarawak as a whole.