RTM to set up special education TV channel – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) is prepared to provide a special television education channel to help the home learning process during and post-Covid-19, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said RTM had the experience of having its own educational television service, ‘TV Pendidikan’ from 1972 to 2008 and the ministry is expecting this new channel to be ready by the first quarter of this year.

“During (the implementation) of the first Movement Control Order, we held home classes in two sessions which was two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon using (RTM’s) TV Okey channel.

“Actually, RTM is now ready and has conducted tests on the channel. It is too early to give it a name but the preparations are for education TV,” he said.

Saifuddin told reporters this after a virtual media conference in conjunction with the closing of the First ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN1) here yesterday.

Saifuddin said his ministry would play the role of providing the platform while content would be provided by the Education Ministry. — Bernama