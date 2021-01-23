Sarawak Metro’s free hydrogen bus service unaffected as it sorts out minor technical issue with one bus

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak Metro is still continuing its free hydrogen bus services within the city despite a minor technical issue with one of its buses.

In a statement today, it confirmed that one of its hydrogen buses was unable to be operated on Friday due to a minor technical issue.

It said that the issue has not affected the scheduled bus trial operation as Sarawak Metro has taken the necessary measures to ensure the continuation of services.

“However, we are not taking any chances to operate the affected bus as it is still under warranty.

“Nevertheless, we are still running the free hydrogen bus services within the city,” said a company spokesperson.

Sarawak Metro is working to rectify the issue and is able to do so with the assistance of its technical partners in Foshan Feichi Automobile Manufacture Co, Ltd (Feichi) in China, despite them not being able to be physically present in Kuching due to challenges posed by the current Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions.

The trial operations for the hydrogen bus will continue to run as per schedule, providing free rides for passengers on the Downtown Heritage Loop and the Damai Loop routes.