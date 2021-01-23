Sibu Health Dept conducts screening for two longhouses in Bukit Aup

SIBU (Jan 23): The Sibu Health Department today carried out a screening campaign for two longhouses situated at Bukit Aup here upon request by Senator Robert Lau in view of the rising Covid-19 positive cases.

The longhouses, which are Rh Catherine Tamoh and Rh Juna (Francis), have registered cases originating from Pasai Siong cluster.

According to Lau, 132 people turned up for the screening as some residents had taken their test earlier at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

He said its purpose was to test all the residents who were staying at the longhouses when the persons who were tested positive were also in the longhouses at that time.

Bukit Aup is mostlikely to spread the virus to-and-fro, as it is situated within Sibu town, he said.

He advised all residents of longhouses not to move around and to stay put in their ‘bilik’.

“This is the only practical solution to break the chain in the spread especially among the longhouses.”

Lau noted that there were over 50 longhouses in the Sibu district that had at least one positive case each as of yesterday.

“The Pasai Siong Cluster virus has spread throughout Sarawak and we are starting to see the fourth generation infection. This is in less than a month,” Lau cautioned.