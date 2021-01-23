Six receive Naim Foundation Academic Excellence Awards

KUCHING: Six Senior Middle Three top students of Chung Hua Middle School No 4 here received Naim Foundation Academic Excellence Awards during their recent graduation ceremony.

The charitable arm of Naim Group of Companies has been driving academic excellence among students while giving back to the community since 2016 through 36 schools in Sarawak.

The recipients expressed their gratitude for the awards which would help fund their tertiary education.

Caroline Lau, a recipient, aspires to study Chinese literature in Beijing, China while Jong Tao Siew would like to pursue interior designing in Taiwan.

“I’ve watched a lot of house renovation shows and love being able to make living space more comfortable and bring happiness to the people living in it,” said Jong.

Meanwhile, Goh Kai Shun prefers to venture into electronics and interior design which he has grown fond of through competitions in school in either Taiwan or China.

Chong Siew Yun intends to use the award as part of her study fund to pursue ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) qualification in Kuala Lumpur while Bong Pik Xia would like to have a career in advertising after further study in China.

“I always have many ideas in my head, and I want people to know those ideas. Advertising is one of the channels that I can express these ideas,” Bong sad.

Another award recipient, Emelyn Wee Geok Chin wants to further her studies in finance and economics in Kuala Lumpur to assist in family business.

“The awards greatly motivate our students to strive for excellence by recognising their efforts and hard work. We hope Naim would continue to support us,” said school principal Johnny Kon who thanked Naim.

“Our association has programmes to assist excellent students and students in need of financial assistance. We are grateful that a corporate company like Naim supports our school and look forward to more of such initiatives,” echoed Lee Khim Jung, president of the school’s Alumni Association.