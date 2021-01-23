Soon Koh: ‘Unwise’ for GPS to hold early election, prioritise health of the people first

KUCHING (Jan 23): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has denounced the intention of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to hold the 12th state election amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, expressed his disbelief that the state cabinet could still harbour the thought of having an early election when the state is currently facing such a severe pandemic.

“The cabinet ought to, at this critical juncture, devote full attention to combating the pandemic and deliberate more on how to come out with more and greater measures to bring the pandemic under control,” he said in a statement today.

If the state government proceeds to hold the election once the health crisis has improved, Wong said the ruling coalition would be putting the health and lives of the people at stake.

“For the sake of the people’s health and lives, it would be unwise for the GPS government to consider an early election. After all, the mandate given to the present GPS government will still be a long way to go, some six months to go.”

As such, Wong said there was no need to rush through it and the government should place the health of the people above everything else, as well as assisting the people to overcome all challenges.

“In time of crisis as we are facing now, government interventions have become the cornerstones of Covid-19 responses, as the people will all look towards the government that can organize and mobilise to save lives and livelihood.”

He asked the state cabinet to devote more time to come up more measures of providing financial assistance to help workers keep their jobs and finding ways to help businesses to survive.

Wong also opined the GPS government had taken a misstep in allowing those returning to the state to undergo home quarantine and this had led to the current wave of Covid-19 outbreak.

“It is now time to put in place more stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stop the pandemic and not changing policies and regulations which may pose confusion among the people, or worse, people are getting more and more disheartened with the various measures taken by government,” said Wong.

Wong said he had observed the medical and health workers were endeavouring to do their best and had been stretched to their limits dealing with the increasing number of positive cases.

Besides, the party president said he could understand the difficulties faced by the people of Sibu in view of the enforcement of Movement Control Order (MCO).

“We in PSB will try our level best to help people get through this difficult time,” he said, adding he had been receiving complaints from his constituents who were struggling to make ends meet.

Nonetheless, Wong said the government must be prepared at all times that the highly infectious and agile Covid-19 virus could further rise anytime even with all the necessary measures in place, a case proven true with the Sabah state election last year.

“We in PSB would like to urge the GPS government to really prioritise their duties and responsibilities. Early election should be one of the very low priority,” said Wong.

On the other hand, if GPS government really wants to go ahead with an early election, we PSB are ever ready to face all challenges.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing had recently said state cabinet members had an informal discussion on seeking the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to lift the emergency order placed in Sarawak, should the Covid-19 situation is under control.

This was so that the 12th state election could be held before the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) expires on June 6 this year.