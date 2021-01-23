State Health director appeals to public to seek medical advice immediately if showing signs of Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing has appealed to the public not to behave selfishly and to seek medical advice or take precautionary measures immediately if they exhibit symptoms associated with contracting Covid-19.

“I would like to urge any individuals who have already shown symptoms of the infection, such as sore throat or loss of sense of smell and taste and have yet to seek treatments, not to be so self-centred and instead, be sensitive towards the well-being of others,” said Dr Chin.

He said there were cases where individuals had already been showing symptoms but refused to heed the recommended health advice, such as by maintaining physical distancing with high-risk groups, including children and senior citizens.

Dr Chin also remarked a majority of the Covid-19 patients exhibited no symptoms or only mild symptoms and he further pointed out the latest outbreak of new cases in the state mainly originated from the working community.

“There are still cases which involved co-workers infecting each other at their workplace or through social gatherings,” he said in a statement.

Thus, for those who are feeling unwell, Dr Chin said it was crucial for them to practise physical distancing to those around them at all times and to remain at home by isolating oneself in a separate room.

“Those who are showing symptoms should only leave the house if they want to visit a doctor or they are being requested to take a swab test by the divisional health office.”

Dr Chin advised that someone exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19 infection should request for a swab test to be conducted during a visit to the doctor.

“Avoid going down to your workplace or visit any public areas, especially during the festival season. Solicit the assistance of your family or friends to place orders via the food delivery services.”

He remarked parents showing symptoms should also not send their children to childcare centre or school and just inform their teachers accordingly.

Moreover, the Health director Dr Chin said it was worrying if a certain group of individuals continue to show little concerns towards the pandemic and such irresponsible attitude was the ultimate cause for the failure in containing the outbreak.

“If you are feeling unwell, no matter how mild the symptoms are, please prevent yourself from becoming another source of Covid-19 outbreak by adhering to the recommended health measures to break the chain of infection,” said Dr Chin.

He stressed the state would face a mammoth task to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infections if the public places the responsibility to tackle the outbreak solely on the State Disaster Management Committee and state health department.