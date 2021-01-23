Three siblings to be charged for snatching father’s body

LAHAD DATU: Three of four siblings who snatched away their deceased father’s body will face court on Monday for allegedly obstructing or impeding, or assisting in obstructing or impeding, any authorized officer in the execution of his duty.

District Police Chief, ACP Rohan Shah Ahmad in a statement today said the investigation paper of this case has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Rohan said it was agreed for three of the suspects to be charged under Section 22(a) of the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

“One of the siblings was released and will not be charge due to insufficient evidence for prosecution purposes.

“Earlier today, all of them were released on police guarantee,” he added.

On Wednesday, police have initiated investigation on four siblings after they ‘snatched’ their deceased father’s body from Lahad Datu Hospital.

The siblings were detained following a raid on an unnumbered house in Kampung Panji on the same day.

The incident occurred when the siblings refused to leave their deceased father to be taken care of by the hospital according to the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Prior to the incident, a 58-year-old unconscious man was taken to the emergency ward at about 8.30 pm, he was later placed at the Patient Under Investigation (PUI) zone outside the ward following his previous history of treatment for stroke and brain damage in Sandakan Duchess of Kent Hospital.

However, while in the PUI zone, the man was given CPR for about 30 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Upon being briefed on the protocols by medical officers, the family refused to leave their father’s remains in the hospital and immediately took the body home with the help from other family members.