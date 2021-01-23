Warisan MPs present views on emergency to King

KOTA KINABALU: Eight Members of Parliament (MP) from Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) have submitted a letter to Agong to give their views on the emergency proclamation.

Its president, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the party is of the view that the Movement Control Order (MCO) is sufficient to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Speaking to reporters after handing over assistance to villagers in Tanjung Aru, Shafie revealed that the letter was submitted this week.

“The letter is only an appeal, we are not pressuring. We agree with the Agong’s decision, we are just giving our views on the legal issues pertaining to the laws,” said the Semporna Member of Parliament.

The eight MPs are Shafie, Penampang MP Datuk Darell Leiking, Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman, Lahad Datu MP Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, Kalabakan MP Ma’mun Sulaiman, Papar MP Ahmad Hassan and Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that most countries tackling the Covid-19 pandemic are using similar restrictive movements like the MCO.

“Our concern is that from the legal aspect of the Constitution an Emergency is allowed for the security of the nation. There is no doubt there is serious concern over public health with the pandemic.

“But we feel there was no need for an emergency at this time,” said Shafie.

He handed over assistance to the water villagers at Tanjung Aru here whose homes were damaged by high waves earlier this week.

Also present during the event were Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong and Petagas assemblyman Awang Ahmad Sah.