11 Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre staff undergo home quarantine after one staff tests positive for Covid-19

MIRI (Jan 24): Eleven staff of the Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre (MRCDC) are currently undergoing home quarantine after one staff was confirmed as Covid-19 positive on Jan 22, revealed a press statement today.

The statement which released after a management meeting on Saturday revealed that the staff was on strict home quarantine since Jan 11, after being identified as one of the close contacts to a dialysis patient who was reported Covid-19 positive on Jan 10.

The meeting chaired by MRC Miri district deputy chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin on Jan 23 was to update the committee on the centre’s situation, after one of MRCDC staff was confirmed Covid-19 positive.

The 11 staffs, that classified as close contacts to the Covid-19 positive staff, have undergone their first test on Jan 23, and were instructed to undergo home quarantine while waiting for the results to be released.

“Meanwhile, as precaution, all other MRCDC staffs have been arranged to undergo test (Jan 24) at the Miri Indoor Stadium, whilst the standard operating procedure (SOP) at the dialysis centre will be further enhanced.”

The SOPs include requesting all dialysis patients, their carers and family members to keep themselves safe by only going out of their homes for essential purpose. The same guidelines also apply to all staff who work at MRCDC.

“MRCDC continue to ensure that hygiene and SOP laid down, are strictly followed on a daily basis and sanitisation takes place every four hours at the centre.

“In addition to this, the terminal cleaning of the haemodialysis station takes place after each usage,” said the statement.

MRCDC also assures the public that it maintains a continuous state of high vigilance and strict adherence to SOP.

Meanwhile, the haemodialysis treatment and operations at the dialysis centre will continue provide its life-saving treatment to its patients.