A cut in the music industry

POWER pop-punk band Pablo! of Bintulu released a new single ‘Mereka Dan Kita’ on Jan 16.

It was the band’s first collaboration with Shamsul Annuar Mohd Baharom or Sam of the music group Bunkface.

The new single is among eight songs featured in the ‘Pablo!’ debut album, scheduled for release in the second quarter of this year

The other seven songs are ‘Dalam’, ‘Dilema’, ‘Okay’, ‘Remember This Day’, ‘Ayuh Bangkit’, ‘Are You Crazy?’, and ‘Terima Kasih’.

Pablo! – one of the many promising local bands – was formed during the first Movement Control Order (MCO).

In August last year, five friends came together to start the band, comprising Hazzaid Abdul Muin (vocals-guitar), Zulkifli Ismail (lead guitar), Amirul Afdhalurrahhim Jauzi (rhythm guitar), Morni Ismail (bass guitar), and Eugene Ampas Anthony (drums).

Six of their demo songs released under ‘Hello Mr Pablo!’ were produced from scratch during the MCO period and have been streamed online via Spotify and YouTube since December.

The name Pablo! has no meaning specific to the band members. It sounds catchy, is simple and easy to remember, and, above all, matches the genre of the band.

Although each band member is unique in his own way, decisions on the group’s direction are made through discussions and consensus.

Morni takes care of events, gigs, and publicity coordination; Zai is responsible for composing and tone, assisted by Zul and Eugene; while Amirul handles merchandise design, sales, and strategy.

Weekend project

As the band members have their own professions in the major industrial sector in Bintulu, Pablo! is a weekend project for now.

The talented group has taken part in Battle of the Bands competition, gigs, and religious activities apart from busking around Sarawak and doing live shows in Kuala Lumpur.

Due to their work commitments, the quintet practises every Friday at a home studio.

On ‘Hello Mr Pablo!’ and the six demo songs, they were happy with the overwhelming response, noting that the music genre was fresh and appealing.

“The local music scene has been quite positive in recent years with many new and senior bands returning to the studio to record new material. To survive in the industry, all the players must support each other. And in Bintulu, the connection among the musicians is superb,” Morni observed.

Good networking and connection actually benefit the music industry as a whole because bands can collectively come up with plans to hold gigs and related events although for now this has to be put on the back burner due to Covid-19.

Be confident

On the potential of the local music industry, Pablo! believes Sarawak bands must be confident to come up with their own products and promote their songs.

“There are now many platforms to get known in – for instance, social media, local radios and even newspapers. Bands must be proactive in promoting their songs to help boost the music industry in Sarawak,” Morni said.

Pablo! also called for greater collaboration among gig-event organisers and bands to ensure local artistes are allowed to perform live in promoting their songs.

Covid-19 havoc

The music industry has been hard hit by Covid-19 with revenue from live performances being the biggest casualty. In light of the pandemic, the way people listen to music is also changing.

Pablo! shares the same sentiments but notes there are other options such as streaming live performances online albeit admitting the vibe may not be the same as live events.

“Rock genre is still relevant but the fan-base isn’t that big, so to revive the glory days of rock music, bands must put in extra efforts to attract new generation listeners,” Morni said.

The selection of the power pop-punk genre is a strategy to keep the rock genre alive by writing catchy choruses with easy-to-relate lyrics.

The group’s songs are mostly influenced by local pop-punk bands such as Iman League, Bunkface, and others with similar playing styles.

As for international bands, Pablo!’s music genre is akin to the Blink 182, Greenday, NOFX, Alkaline Trio, and others of the same ilk.

The group plans an album release tour in Sarawak if conditions permit. The members hope the songs and their lyrics can be accepted and enjoyed by listeners, especially from the young generation.

Their dream is to further the band’s brand throughout the country and help develop the music industry in Sarawak.

The members also hope to come up with music videos but this has to wait until after the Covid-19 pandemic.