Aircrew, flight engineers arrive to strengthen Bomba Sarawak

KUCHING: Nine AgustaWestland (AW189) aircrew and flight engineers from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) have arrived in Sarawak.

They will be attached to the Bomba Miri airbase.

Bomba Sarawak director Khirudin Drahman said the arrival of the nine men will play a vital role in the department’s preparations to face the northeast monsoon, which is expected to last until the end of March.

“The crew is expected to beef up the department’s service and provide humanitarian aid in Sarawak, Labuan, and Sabah,” Khirudin said in a statement on Friday (Jan 22).

He added the aircrew and flight engineers arrived here on Friday (Jan 22) from Subang and were flown to Miri yesterday.

Khirudin thanked the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the Royal Malaysian Air Force for their continuous support.