Bung: Comprehensive study to be done on repairing damaged road caused by landslide in front of Kinabalu National Park

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): A comprehensive study will be done by the relevant state agencies to find the best method to repair the damaged road in front of Kinabalu National Park, Kundasang.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said that all efforts would be directed into finding a solution to make the area safe to travel on.

“Not only is this road a very important one as it connects the west and east coast of Sabah, Kinabalu Park and the districts of Kundasang as well as Ranau are also very important tourism attractions,” said Bung Moktar after visiting the site where the parking lot collapsed during the rainy spell early this week.

He added that he had been briefed by the geologist and Public Works Department (PWD) about the remedial measures.

“Yes, there is a way to do it but it will take time because we need to take into consideration the earth movement in the area. We do not want to build only to have it collapse again in the future,” he stressed.

The Works Minister said there is a need for a more comprehensive discussion among all the relevant government agencies on what would be the best method to prevent similar future occurrence.

He disclosed that the repair would cost about RM40 million and that the state government will implement the repair work first then find a way to fund the project.

“The state government will ask for assistance from its federal counterpart but we want the work to start as soon as the study is completed because this is a very important road,” said Bung Moktar.

At about 8am on Wednesday, a landslide occurred at the carpark situated near the Kinabalu National Park.

It was located along the Jalan Kota Kinabalu–Sandakan and involved an area of around 100 meters.

Public Works Department director Ali Ahmad Hamid was reported as saying that the landslide at the area was deemed as critical and that it would affect the main road by a mere two meters.

However, the two lanes near the affected site can still be used by motorists, he said adding that the public can opt to take the Jalan Bundu Tuhan–Kinasaraban as an alternative route.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar disclosed that the rainy spell last week caused major damages to roads and bridges throughout the state.

“When the flood was at its worst, about 100 roads were impassable but with the swift action taken by the PWD to carry out repair works and create diversions, now there are only 17 roads which are still impassable,” he said, adding that the repairs are expected to cost the state government about RM150 million.

He added that the road and bridge at Jalan Telaga Pitas have been repaired and the PWD team is now headed to Kampung Liu also in Pitas to carry out the repair works there.

“We know that time is of an essence as we need to get the roads and bridges repaired as soon as possible so that the villagers can move about to get food supplies among others.

“We hope that the weather will be on our side as more rain will hamper and delay the repair works,” he said.