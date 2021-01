KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): The Health Ministry today reported 3,346 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country also reached a record high of 4,427 recoveries.

This brings the total cumulative active cases to 41,677 and deaths to 678. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME