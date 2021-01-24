Covid-19: 4,275 cases a new record, more recoveries — Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded a new high of 4,275 cases, just a week after the last peak of 4,029 cases on Jan 16, according to Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he said 4,313 recoveries reported yesterday was also the highest so far, taking the total number of cases recovered to 137,019 so far.

“Of the total number of new cases today, 4,264 are local transmissions, while 11 are import cases. This brings the cumulative number of new cases to 180,455 cases, with 42,769 of them still active,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said seven more deaths were recorded yesterday, bringing the death toll so far to 667.

He said there were 260 cases being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 103 of them requiring respiratory assistance.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor reported the highest number of new daily cases at 1,421, followed by Kuala Lumpur (548) and Sabah (498).

Johor recorded 425 cases, Melaka (278), Perak (208), Sarawak (193), Penang (162), Terengganu (131), Negeri Sembilan (108), Kedah (105), Kelantan (78), Pahang (75), Putrajaya (35), Perlis (seven) and Labuan (three).

He said the seven deaths yesterday comprised two cases each from Selangor and Johor, as well as one each from Melaka, Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 11 new clusters were detected today, with eight of them related to the workplace in Johor, Melaka, Sabah, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

A community cluster and religious cluster were recorded in Terengganu, while a detention cluster was detected in Melaka. — Bernama