Covid-19: Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains largest of 8 active clusters in Sarawak with 1,417 total cases

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Pasai Cluster in Sibu remains the largest of the eight active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, with the addition of 136 new positive cases reported today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the total number of positive cases involving this cluster has reached 1,417 cases.

“A total of 10,250 individuals have been screened where 10,268 have tested negative and 1,565 are still awaiting lab test results,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster in Sibu was declared by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were detected from the cluster including its index case (Case 1,175) who was found positive on Jan 7.

Other clusters that recorded new positive cases today are the Rakut Cluster in Miri with 25 cases, followed by the Jelita Cluster in Miri with six cases and the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri with one case.

The four other active clusters, Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh, Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, Stutong Cluster in Kuching and Mador Cluster in Meradong did not record any new cases.

Meanwhile, Betong district became an orange zone from yellow zone, while Song district became an orange zone from green zone with 28 and 27 local transmission cases respectively reported in the past 14 days.

“Tatau district turned yellow from green zone with one local transmission case reported in the past 14 days,” said SDMC.

Kuching, Sibu, Miri, Beluru and Kanowit remain as red zones in Sarawak with a total of 1,662 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Bintulu, Sebauh and Dalat remain orange zones with a total of 111 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Bukit Mabong, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Subis, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Limbang, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain orange zones with a total of 81 local transmission cases reported in the districts in the last 14 days.

Twelve other districts are still green.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.