Emart festive Golden Ong promotion starts tomorrow

KUCHING: Emart is ushering in the Year of the Ox with ‘Golden Ong’ promotion starting tomorrow (Jan 25) until Feb 14 at all Emart outlets here.

The highlight is ‘Golden Wednesday’ lucky draw with one limited-edition 5-gram Pamp Suisse gold bars in Lunar Ox design worth RM 1,688 to be given away every Wednesday at Emart Tabuan Jaya, Batu Kawa and Matang between Jan 20 and Feb 10.

Second prize winners will each get RM200 cash vouchers while two sets of RM100 cash vouchers will be given to third prize winners and RM50 cash vouchers to 12 consolation winners.

“To join the contest, make a RM168 purchase in a single receipt at Emart Supermarket or RM88 at Emart tenant stores (combined receipts acceptable). Emart tenant store customers may proceed to Emart Customer Service to get the lucky draw forms.

“Facebook videos will go live every Wednesday at the outlet’s individual Facebook page at 7.30pm. If the winners are unable to message the Facebook messenger within 3 minutes, the emcee will draw another name as replacement,” said its press statement..

The first draw will be Jan 27 followed by Feb 3 and finally on Feb 10.

Three limited-edition Emart angpow packets featuring Emart mascots Sara and Wak will be exclusively available to members with the purchase of RM138 in a single receipt at Emart Supermarket or RM50 at Emart Tenant Stores, redeemable at Emart Customer Service Counter. Design One is available until Jan 21, Design Two from Jan 22-31 and Design Three from Feb 1-11.

Bring home an ‘Ong Cutlery Set’ in either Red Gold or Green Gold with six coupons. Get one coupon with every purchase of RM88 in a single receipt at Emart supermarkets. Limited stocks are given free on a first-come-first serve basis at Emart Customer Service Counter.

Festive items such as Mandarin oranges, Loong Kee dried meat, hampers and gift sets are available at all Emart outlets.

Emart supermarkets will be open during this festive season for the convenience of shoppers.

“To provide a safe shopping environment, cleaning and sanitization is carried out daily,” added the statement.

For more information, go to Emart Malaysia Facebook page at. https://www.facebook.com/EmartMY/.