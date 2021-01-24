Get on the same page, prioritise tackling Covid-19, Chong urges state govt

KUCHING (Jan 24): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen hopes that the state cabinet will be able to sort out their priorities and have all their members on the same page on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak.

He opined that it was “irresponsible” for a senior cabinet minister to be concerned with the holding of the next state election when the state’s healthcare system was trying to cope with the local Covid-19 outbreak.

“I think it is totally irresponsible, at this juncture, for Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing to talk about the state election and if the purpose to lift the emergency order (in Sarawak) was so that the state can hold its elections, I think that is totally off,” said Chong.

He reminded that the Sabah state election last year had taken place when the local new Covid-19 cases daily were mostly in single digits but experienced a drastic increase in new cases after the elections concluded.

“When we are talking about tackling the local Covid-19 outbreak, the last thing we want is to hold an election,” said Chong in his Facebook live session today.

Chong added that he was more agreeable with what the other Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas was doing in trying to overcome the local outbreak and tightening the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of the virus.

Thus, he hoped that the state cabinet would be able to sort out their priorities and have all the members on the same page on tackling the pandemic.