HK orders thousands to stay home in two-day lockdown

HONG KONG: Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay in their homes yesterday for the city’s first coronavirus lockdown as authorities battle an outbreak in one of its poorest and most densely packed districts.

The order bans about 10,000 people living inside multiple housing blocks within the neighbourhood of Jordan from leaving their apartment until all members in the area have undergone testing and the results are mostly ascertained.

Officials said they planned to test everyone inside the designated zone within 48 hours “in order to achieve the goal of zero cases in the district”.

“Residents will have to stay at their premises to avoid cross-infection until they get their test results,” Health Minister Sophia Chan told reporters yesterday.

The government had deployed more than 3,000 staff to enforce the lockdown, which covers about 150 housing blocks.

Residents were seen lining up for testing at 51 mobile specimen collection vehicles parked in the area and for basic daily supplies provided by the government.

Hong Kong was one of the first places to be struck by the coronavirus after it spilled out of central China.

It has kept infections below 10,000 with some 170 deaths by imposing effective but economically punishing social distancing measures for much of the last year.

Over the last two months the city has been hit by a fourth wave of infections, with authorities struggling to bring the daily numbers down.

Stubborn clusters have emerged in low-income neighbourhoods notorious for some of the world’s most cramped housing. The district of Jordan recorded 162 confirmed cases from the beginning of this year to Jan 20.

On Friday, the city recorded 61 infections, of which 24 were from Yau Tsim Mong area where the restricted district is located.

In recent days health officials began carrying out mandatory testing in about 70 buildings in the area, but the government has now decided to test everyone so as to “break the transmission chain”.

The lockdown has created considerable confusion for residents.

The looming restrictions were leaked to the city’s local media on Friday but there was no official statement from the government until yesterday morning once the lockdown had come in overnight.

Some media reported seeing residents leave the area ahead of the midnight deadline while others said locals were frustrated by the lack of clear information.

Authorities said people who were not in the restricted area at the time but had stayed in it for more than two hours in the past 14 days must undergo compulsory testing before midnight today. — AFP