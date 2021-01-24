JBALB: Technical problems with distribution system main cause of water disruption woes in Puncak Borneo

KUCHING: Technical problems with the distribution system has been identified as the main cause of water disruption faced by several villages at Puncak Borneo here.

Rural Water Supply Department in a statement today said this resulted in decreased water pressure and volume of water supplied to the area, and the water not reaching higher grounds.

“Although the areas are under the department, the water source is from the Kuching Water Board’s Booster Pump Station No.2 at Mile 10. For now, the department and the board are working to find the cause and solution to this water supply crisis.”

“We apologise for difficulties faced by folks affected, and greatly appreciate their patience.”

The department will continue to make delivery of water supply using tanker trucks to the areas affected until the issue is rectified.

Areas affected are Kampung Jambu, Kampung Karu, Kampung Sarig, Kampung Simpok, Kampung Tabuan Rabak, Kampung Sira, Kampung Gayu, Kampung Serumah, Kampung Krian, Kampung Peraya, Kampung Kawa Belimbing and Kampung Belimbing Islam.

Users will be notified of all the latest developments through the department’s social media platform.