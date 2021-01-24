Man arrested for allegedly threatening lives of wife and her family

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Padawan police have arrested a man for allegedly threatening the lives of his wife and her family.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the arrest was made at a cemetery worker’s quarters in Jalan Puncak Borneo around 12.45pm yesterday.

He added that the suspect, a 28-year-old jobless man, made the threat on Jan 14 after learning that the victim wanted to file for divorce.

“A background check on the suspect showed that he has a past criminal record under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He further added that the suspect on Jan 14 came to the victim’s house at Jalan Penrissen where he allegedly made the threat.

“During questioning, the suspect admitted that he had made the threats against the victim,” said Aidil.

The suspect who is remanded will be investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.