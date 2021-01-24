Miri lockup rape case: Ling hopeful that investigation papers will be completed by next week

MIRI (Jan 24): Senator Alan Ling is hopeful that the investigation papers on the alleged rape case involving a minor inside the Miri Central Police station (CPS) lockup on Jan 16 will be completed by next week.

Ling in a statement today said the 16-year-old victim had been called several times by the investigating officers (IOs) for her statement to be recorded.

“The victim was called up not less than five times for statement recording by both the IO from the Crime Investigation Department and the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

“In all those instances, lawyer Lawrence Low and myself had accompanied the victim to give her moral support and legal assistance,” said Ling.

Both Ling and Low are the victim’s lawyer in the case.

Ling added that he expects that the investigation papers would be submitted to the Attorney General of Chambers for study and prosecution in the following week.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Sarawak Police contingent for their assurance of fair and non compromise investigation in the case especially against the police personnel who were negligent and in breached of their duties to ensure the safety of the victim while under their custody.

On another note, Ling also said that the public’s confidence towards the police force must be restored by bringing those responsible to the court.

“The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the lockup must also be improved,” Ling lamented.

On Jan 18 last week, Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail has said that the investigation into the alleged rape case is expected to be completed this week.

In the Jan 9 incident, the victim claimed that she was raped by a male detainee inside the lockup’s toilet.

The incident allegedly happened in the wee hours of Jan 9.

The victim was earlier arrested by the police on Jan 8 for alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities.

The victim also claimed that she was the only female detainee in the lockup and was placed in a separate cell from 12 other male detainees.