Nanta: Hike in price of non-subsidised cooking oil due to increase in CPO price

PUTRAJAYA: The rise in non-subsidised cooking oil prices was influenced by the rising price of crude palm oil (CPO) since August last year, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the CPO price was reported to have risen above RM3000 per tonne in December last year, receiving many complaints about the increase in the price of non-subsidised cooking oil.

“The price of non-subsidised cooking oil depends on the price of CPO which in turn is determined based on demand and supply.

“This puts pressure on prices in the local market except for the price of government-subsidised cooking oil which is sold at RM2.50,” he said in a statement yesterday commenting on the situation of cooking oil prices which showed an increase during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, he said since June last year, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported that the price of crude palm oil prices in the world market had increased every month.

He said production prices increased due to several factors, namely the increase in international demand for crude and processed palm oil.

“Other factors are the increase in the price of other cooking oils in the international market which has made palm oil an option compared to soybean and rape seed oil as well as climate change factors that affect palm oil production,” he said.

In the meantime, Nanta said various initiatives were undertaken by the government to help the people get cooking oil at a stable price including subsidised cooking oil at a price of RM2.50 per kilogramme.

“Subsidised cooking oil is sold in the market in plastic polybags and are available at major grocery stores and supermarkets in Malaysia,” he said.

Besides, he said, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry would continue to monitor the sale of cooking oil in bottles to prevent retailers from raising prices for the purpose of profiteering. — Bernama