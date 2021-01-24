Tenants of KMC Flats to get 50 pct discount

KUCHING: The tenants of KMC Flats here would be enjoying 50 per cent discount on rent payments from January to June this year, announced Minister for Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a Facebook live session hosted by Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, Dr Sim said the government agreed to give the discount to tenants as a relief measure to reduce their financial burden in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

“All tenants of rented houses developed by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) in Sarawak would enjoy 50 per cent discount.

“Therefore, rented houses in Kuching South City Council (MBKS) areas would also be given the 50 per cent discount, and I have approved it,” said the minister, adding that Wee, as the Kuching South Mayor, would have to write in to the ministry on ways it could reimburse the council once the discount programme had come into effect.

Earlier Wee, on behalf of MBKS, requested Dr Sim’s ministry to provide the 50 per cent discount on rent to KMC Flats residents as they were not entitled to claim the Sarawakku Sayang Special Aid (BKSS) 5.0, which was announced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg last Thursday.

According to Wee, the 50-per cent discount would amount to a sum of RM200,000.

Last year, KMC Flats tenants were given 50 per cent discounts on rent payments, effective from April to September that year.