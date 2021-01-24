Traffic movement in Sibu down by only 25 pct since start of MCO

SIBU (Jan 24): Traffic movement in Sibu is down by only 25 per cent since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) one week ago, observes Senator Robert Lau.

In a Facebook post last night, Lau pointed out that people need to reduce movement to fight the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said police would be taking stricter actions against those who are out in public.

“With the Covid-19 still raging in town, the central market is still crowded this morning. I am glad the police are enforcing stricter MCO,” Ting said in his Facebook post today.

He also disclosed that the council carried out another round of sanitisation at its depot today.

The precautionary measure was taken after a staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

“One staff was tested positive. We are taking no chances, sanitised again even though it was just done yesterday (Friday),” he disclosed in an earlier post on Saturday.