Upgraded Miri Central Market reopens to the public

MIRI: Miri Central Market has reopened to the public after a month of upgrading work.

In a statement on Friday, Miri mayor Adam Yii thanked all stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during the renovation and upgrading, which enabled the project to be completed on time.

He said as of Friday (Jan 22), about 70 per cent of the vegetable stalls, most of the pork stalls, and two food court stalls had resumed operations.

“There are a total of 81 stalls at Miri Central Market, including pork stalls, vegetable stalls, and food stalls, which are mostly patronised by local Mirians and visitors.

“Miri City Council (MCC) is thankful that the month-long upgrading project managed to be completed, allowing business to resume, albeit there are many loose ends to be tidied up including a new coat of paint,” said Yii.

He explained that the incessant rain over the last two weeks had delayed work progress slightly but was not a problem overall.

The market at Jalan Brooke first opened in 1913, and underwent renovations between the 1960s and 1970s.