Applications open today for police permit for Sibu essential services work related travel

SIBU (Jan 25): The application for police permit for work related travel for businesses categorised as essential services under the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division begins today to further reduce traffic movement, says Sibu Resident Charles Siaw.

Siaw, who is Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC), said effective Jan 27, employees travelling to and from work will require the police permit.

“Previously, we allowed companies (under essential services) to issue letters to employees needing to go to work. Then, we realise that from the data, the number of vehicles (on the road) only dropped by 25 per cent.

“So, we need to reduce this traffic (movement) further in view of the Covid-19 situation here. Hence, instead of letters from employers, we need employers to come forward to apply for the permit,” he told a press conference today.

Essential services include the manufacturing, construction, services, distribution trade, plantation and commodities sectors with only 30 per cent attendance of the management team permitted, while the number of workers is determined by the implementation of social distancing and public health protocol in the workplace.

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar, also told the press conference that the latest approach was targeted to reduce traffic movement by 50 per cent.

In explaining the procedures to apply for the permit, Sibu Police Chief, ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit, stressed only one representative from each essential services company was permitted to come to the police station at any one time.

“The employer is to apply for all its employees that are required to work, with one application per company. That means, the employer is to provide a list of those employees needing to come to work.

“In addition to the list of employees, the employer is to bring along a copy of the trade licence, (and indicate the) working hours/operation hours,” he explained, adding that application can be made any police station.

The permit can be issued out on the same day, Stanley added.

He stressed that the police permit is only for work-related travel.

“If he or she needs to attend to some other personal matters, a different permit will be required,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Senator Robert Lau pointed out that the permit was not for travel outside the division, which is prohibited under the MCO.

“Work related travel refers to travelling to and from work and in the course of their daily work activities. It is limited to movement within Sibu Division.

“Only businesses that comes within essential services as specified by SDMC are entitled to apply,” Lau said.