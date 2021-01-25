April 22: Hearing of Ku Nan’s appeal against conviction, sentence for accepting RM2 mln bribe

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): The appeal by former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor against his conviction and 12-month jail sentence, as well as fine of RM2 million, for accepting bribe of RM2 million from a businessman will be heard in April.

His lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, when contacted by reporters, said the Appeals Court deputy registrar, Darmafikri Abu Adam, set April 22 and 23 April to hear the appeal during the case management, conducted through the Zoom application, today.

The proceeding was also attended by deputy public prosecutor Rullizah Abdul Majid, who said the court also fixed March 5 for further case management.

Tengku Adnan, 70, filed the appeal on Dec 21 last year against the conviction and sentence imposed by High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan the same day after finding the Putrajaya Member of Parliament guilty of the charge.

However, the judge allowed Tengku Adnan’s application for a stay of execution of the jail sentence and fine pending his appeal.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely Minister of Federal Territories, with having received for himself a total of RM2 million from a businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong, who is Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) director, via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to the company which was deposited into a CIMB account owned by Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd (THSB), which Tengku Adnan has an interest in and is known to AKSB as being related to his official duties.

He was accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank Berhad of Pusat Bandar Damansara branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code which provides an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted. – Bernama