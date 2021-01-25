Bandar Kuching rep proposes inquiry to improve Malaysia’s Covid response

KUCHING (Jan 25): Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has proposed that the government launch an inquiry into the country’s Covid-19 response in 2020 to better prepare for the fight against the pandemic in the years to come.

The DAP rep said in a statement today that the inquiry should be carried out by a joint team of public and private sector experts, and it could be conducted as the country battles the current Covid surge of cases.

“The aim is just to find out the mistakes or gaps in our public health response and fix them for our ongoing response that is likely to last until the year 2023, even with the arrival of the vaccine,” he said.

Dr Yii, who chairs the parliamentary select committee on health, science and innovation, said the inquiry would include ways to better improve data transparency, mobilisation of stakeholders and decentralisation of approach, especially to the state government.

“This will help to increase capacity of testing, speed of contact tracing and also isolation capabilities.”

Dr Yii added the inquiry must also look into gaps in protecting and taking care of the wellbeing of the country’s healthcare workers and formulate the best approach moving forward in the fight against the pandemic.

“I also propose to the Ministry of Health to release the number of healthcare workers who had died from Covid-19, if any. Until now, we are still vague on if there are any and as such, we cannot as a nation properly honour their sacrifice during this period.”

Dr Yii also opined the country should look into ways to better integrate a public-private partnership to better address not only those of Covid-19 cases but to make sure the quality of care accessed by non-Covid-19 patients is well taken care of.

“We know that patients who delay or miss their appointments, the management of non-Covid-19 illness such as non-communicable diseases, cancer, immunisation uptake, will definitely be compromised.”

He pointed out proper and smart triaging of cases would protect the capacity of the country’s Covid-19 hospitals and allow private hospitals to play a bigger role in pandemic management.

“All these reports will then be made transparent and used to direct the government approach as we move forward and improve our overall approach towards Covid-19,” said Dr Yii.

The MP lamented that the country was once lauded on the international stage as one of the most successful countries in managing the pandemic but now it had been listed as the 20th top country worldwide in terms of fastest increase of new Covid-19 cases.