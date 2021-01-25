Call to preserve Wisma Radio

KOTA KINABALU: Wisma Radio Sabah is a historical building that should be preserved, said the Radio Sabah Alumni Association (RASA).

According to RASA president Datuk Gan Po Tiau, Wisma Radio Sabah played a very important role in the formation of Malaysia in 1963.

“Wisma Radio Sabah was the Cobbold Commission’s secretariat and the venue for its meeting in February 1962,” said Gan after RASA’s courtesy call on Chief Minister

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today.

RASA, Gan added, also proposed that the monument be constructed at the building’s ground at KM2.4 Jalan Tuaran to commemorate Sabah participation in the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

He disclosed that the land where the building is located has been handed over to the National Audit Department by the Federal Government.

“We spoke to the Chief Minister about this and urged the state government to reclaim the land and building which formerly housed RTM Sabah. Wisma Radio

Sabah remains on the spot as a result of RASA’s initiative in 2016 when the land was handed to the National Audit Department,” said Gan.

He said that the Chief Minister welcomed RASA’s suggestion and expressed his support to the call to have the area returned to the state government because it was declared a ‘State Cultural Treasure’ in 2017 by the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government following a proposal by the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

Gan said RASA reiterates its readiness to work with the State Government especially the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry on the rehabilitation and preservation work of Wisma Radio Sabah so that it can be turned into a museum or broadcasting gallery.

RASA, Gan said, was set up in 2015 and its members are former RTM Sabah staff.

The association also extended an invitation to Hajiji, who was an announcer in RTM Sabah in the 1970’s to be its patron.

He said RASA expresses its gratitude to Hajiji who has supported the association and his concern to the issue it raised.

“We the rakyat want continued development and prosperity therefore we fully support the Chief Minister’s five-year development plans for the state. We see the Chief Minister’s earnesty and commitment in bringing Sabah to greater heights,” he stressed.

RASA, he said, fully supports the Chief Minister’s leadership and is confident that Sabah will continue to progress and prosper under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government led by Hajiji.