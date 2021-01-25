Court fixes Feb 25 for mention in appeal against acquittals for disrespecting national anthem

KUCHING (Jan 25): The High Court here today fixed Feb 25 for further mention of the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal of seven individuals, including a woman from the charge of disrespecting the national anthem, Negaraku.

Judge Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin set the date during the mention of the case today which was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Musli Abd Hamid.

The High Court also ruled that all of the respondents, Leong Shaow Tung, 44, Kon Tai Keong, 38, Bong Sak Sin, 45, Andrew Chong, 34, Phang Ngin Pen, 65, Tan Kok Chiang and Kui Ping Ping both 47, need not appear in the court until the actual court proceeding date.

On Dec 2, last year, the Magistrate’s Court here had acquitted and discharged all of them without being called to enter their defence, after ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused.

According to the charge sheet, the seven had on Sept 27, last year, at about 7:15pm in Telang Usan Hotel, allegedly showed disrespect towards the national anthem in public place by not standing up.

It is understood that the seven had allegedly refused to stand to oppose the then oil royalty issue that was allocated to Sarawak.

All seven were charged under Section 8(3) of the National Anthem Act 1968 that was read together under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a fine of not more than RM100 or imprisonment not more than a month, if convicted.

All of the respondents were represented by lawyers Arthur Lee and Ian Lee.