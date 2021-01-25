Covid-19: Malaysian woman among 41 asymptomatic imported cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Jan 25): A 38-year-old female Malaysian was among the 41 new asymptomatic Covid-19 imported cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health.

Labelled as Case 59586, the work permit holder arrived from her home country, said the ministry in its full data released late last night.

A 39-year-old female Singapore permanent resident who returned from Malaysia was also among the asymptomatic imported cases here, it said.

The ministry said one imported case was also reported involving a sea crew holding a special pass who onboard a vessel from Malaysia, and had not disembarked.

The 45-year-old man from the Philippines was taken to the hospital when he developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, said the ministry.

As at noon Sunday, Singapore recorded a total of 48 new imported cases of which 41 were asymptomatic, while seven were symptomatic.

Other imported cases were from Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, France, India, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nigeria, the UAE, and the US.

The republic reported no locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on Sunday, thus, bringing the total number of infections here to 59,308.

The ministry said that all the 48 imported cases had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

No new cluster was reported on Sunday, thus, the total clusters remained at six. – Bernama