Covid-19: New cases in S’wak drop to 120 but two more deaths recorded

KUCHING (Jan 25): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today dropped to 120 after a record high of 255 yesterday but two more deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the state to 30.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update statement, both deaths were in Sibu Hospital.

The state has been recording two deaths daily since last Friday.

The 29th death involved a 72-year-old local woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 24 after experiencing breathing difficulty and was intubated upon admission. She was found to be positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

She passed away at 1.51am on Jan 25. She had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, obesity and chronic lung disease.

The 30th death involved a 52-year-old local man who was admitted to Sibu Hospital on Jan 19 after experiencing breathing difficulty and access fluid in the body due to prior chronic kidney disease. He also had a history of comorbidity such as high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and diabetes.

He was tested positive for the virus on the same day. He died at 8.14am on Jan 25.

According to SDMC new cases breakdown by district, Sibu today recorded 52 new cases, Subis 11, Miri 10, Dalat 9, Bintulu 9, Kanowit 6, Samarahan 5, Julau 5, Song 3, Kuching 2, Kapit 2, Sarikei 1, Pakan 1, Selangau 1, Lubok Antu 1, Telang Usan 1 and Serian 1.

All in all Sarawak recorded a total of 3,499 cumulative cases to date.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 1,646 cases are being isolated and treated in hospitals in the state.

A total of 1,081 are in Sibu Hospital, 288 in Miri Hospital, 155 Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 86 Bintulu Hospital, 35 Kapit Hospital and 1 Limbang Hospital.

On the bright side, 116 cases in the state have recovered and discharged from hospitals today, bringing the total number of recovery to 1,816 or 51.9 per cent to date.

A total of 74 were from Sibu Hospital, 28 Miri Hospital, 8 SGH and 6 Bintulu Hospital.