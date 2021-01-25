Gerawat praises police, Rela frontliners for their sacrifices

MARUDI: The frontliners comprising police and Rela personnel manning the roadblock near the ferry point at Ng Ridan here received words of praise and thanks from Datuk Gerawat Gala recently.

In a message conveyed by Iban community leader of Poyut/Nibong area, Pemanca Randie Bundan, the Deputy Speaker of State Legislative Assembly and Mulu assemblyman thanked them for sacrificing their time and effort in caring for the people’s safety and health.

He believed the frontliners would continue to be active in ensuring that Mulu will remain as a green zone.

He also urged the people, especially the residents of various longhouses in Poyut/Nibong area, to abide by the guidelines outlined in the SOP set by the authorities, saying they were drawn in the best interest of the people.

He advised the people in the longhouses to work together with their respective longhouse and village chiefs to stop the spread of Covid-19 virus that is ravaging every country in the world.

Meanwhile, Marudi traffic police chief Inspector G Visvanathan said he was satisfied with the people for always giving cooperation to the personnel manning the roadblock.

On behalf of Gerawat, Randie presented bottled water and biscuits to the police and Rela personnel manning the roadblock.