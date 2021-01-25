GOF arrests 4 locals, 10 foreigners in Serian

KUCHING (Jan 25): The General Operations Force (GOF) has arrested four locals and 10 illegal immigrants in in two separate locations around Serian last Saturday.

GOF Sarawak Commander SAC Mancha Ata said acting on information, his men from the intelligence unit detained a vehicle at around 9.40pm which was suspected to be transporting illegal immigrants to a parking area underneath the Sadong Bridge at Jalan Serian-Sri Aman.

“From the inspection conducted on the vehicle, a local man and five foreigners were detained. The foreigners failed to produce valid permits and were found to have overstayed in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He added that a pickup which was used to transport the foreigners was also seized during the operation.

Mancha said the the second arrest for the night was conducted at around 11.40pm, which also saw his men from the intelligence unit trailing two vehicles from Kampung Tebakang until Jalan Kuching-Serian and Jalan Pasar Baki Lama.

He added that inspections were then conducted on the vehicles, which led to an arrest of three local men and five foreigners after they failed to produce valid documents to enter the state.

Mancha said the team also seized two vehicles used to transport the foreigners, five handphones and cash.

“All of the arrests and seizures were made under Section 15 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 (Act 155) and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas)(No.7) Regulations 1988 (Act 342),” he said.

Mancha said all of those who were arrested were handed over to Serian District Police headquarters for further action.