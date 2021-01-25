Govt introduces Manhaj Rabbani as basis of Islamic administration – Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 25): The government has introduced the Manhaj Rabbani policy as the basis of Islamic administration, which is based on three main features – Thaqafah (knowledge), Ruuhaniyyah (spirituality) and Dakwah (activism).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the Manhaj Rabbani is a concept that is close to the community, clear, easy to understand and can be interpreted at the individual, community, organisational and national levels.

Zulkifli, when delivering an online message in conjunction with the assembly of agencies under his department, described the policy required an individual to adhere to the principle of ‘ubudiyyah’ (devotion) to God.

“The policy is also in line with Malaysia’s position as an Islamic country and is further strengthened through the first principle of the Rukun Negara, which is Belief in God,” he said.

The core of the Manhaj Rabbani policy was Maqasid Syariah and the level of achievement under the policy would be measured by the implementation of the i-MaqSD application, under the purview of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s Maqasid Syariah Division, he said.

i-MaqSD has been designed to scientifically measure the level of application of the five principles of Maqasid Syariah on the implementation of functions of agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs). It is also integrated with 17 agendas of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Its implementation will use the mix research method which is quantitative and qualitative, involving six key areas and 29 indicators that are directly related to the function of each agency.

The areas are Shariah Law and Judiciary; Education and Human Development; Socio-Economic of Ummah; Dakwah and Media; Mosque Institution; and Leadership and Governance.

Zulkifli said based on the i-MaqSD pilot project which has been implemented by the Maqasid Division on 14 agencies under the department last year, the overall achievement level is at 85.9 per cent.

In his message, Zulkifli also asked the agencies under the purview of his department to streamline their respective corporate communication units so that every issue that arises in the media including social media to be addressed immediately.

“There are agencies which are still unsure on how to respond even though the issues (in the media) have already been discussed. There should be a detailed plan if an issue arises, what action will be taken to resolve it. Silence will not resolve anything,” he said.

He said agencies focusing on the distribution of aid such as the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council’s Baitulmal, Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia should utilise social media such as Facebook and Twitter to disseminate activity reports.

“We do not want posting on social media done half-heartedly with only 10 likes. Every time you post something, let it spread with thousands of shares, likes, retweets. Social media can serve an echo chamber that transmits true and positive news if we really want it,” he said.

Zulkifli, meanwhile, said that although the two parliamentary sittings this year may be postponed due to an emergency declaration, action to resolve issues such as the Endowment Bill, Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Bill or RUU355 and Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the alleged misappropriation of funds in Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), should continue. – Bernama