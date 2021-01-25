IBS College holds virtual graduation for first time

MIRI: The IBS College achieved a milestone last Saturday when it held its first graduation ceremony broadcast via online, in compliance with the new norms necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting ‘virtually’ officiated at the event, which marked the institution’s 18th graduation ceremony.

UCSI Group founder and chief executive officer Dato’ Peter Ng and IBS College chairman Dr Antony Hii were also present.

The ceremony signified the graduation of 172 students from various fields – from certificate level up to Master’s degree programmes – with the presentation of scrolls being witnessed by guests via online broadcast.

In his opening remarks, Dr Hii highlighted the achievement of IBS College in being given a ‘Six-Star’ rating from the Ministry of Higher Education under the ‘MyQuest 2018 / 2019’ programme.

In his speech, Ting commended and congratulated all the college staff for their success of holding the event in accordance with the new norms.

“Despite (the graduates) not being together face-to-face like in previous occasions, the graduation’s atmosphere could still be felt. I praise all efforts in making this the first virtual graduation ceremony in Miri,” said the assistant minister.

IBS Miri’s 18th graduation ceremony also hailed the achievements of its four exemplary students – Grace Siew who received the Academic Excellence Award from UCSI University also Dato’ Peter Ng Entrepreneurship Award; diploma students Alvin Than and Ewee Ying Sing who clinched the IBS College Academic Excellence Awards; and Christopher Emmanuel Leonard Kasi who was presented with the Honorable Datuk Sebastian Ting Community Service Award – a special recognition for the recipient’s active participation in awareness-raising activities and significant contributions to the local community.

Meanwhile in his parting remarks, IBS College principal Dr Lau Pun Lee reminded all students to continue maintaining proper physical distancing and embracing the new norms amidst the current Covid-19 situation.

IBS College is also now open for enrolment for certificate, diploma, bachelor and master’s degree programmes. For more information, call the college’s main line 085-438 666, or call any of its programme counsellors – 012-899 1207 (Ricky) / 016-2592466 (Jack Sie) / 013-865 2138 (Kenji) / 011-3196 5281 (Alvester) / 014-597 4403 (Karen).

Applications can be submitted online via www.ibs.edu.my.

Alternatively, send emails to [email protected]/[email protected]