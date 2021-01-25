‘Impact of MCO 2.0 should not be so severe on electricity demand’

KUCHING: Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) will likely record lower net profit in FY21 due uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic but analysts believe that the impact of the second movement control order (MCO 2.0) on electricity demand will not likely be as severe as FY20 as more industries are allowed to operate.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said: “We have assumed a lower electricity demand growth in FY21 due to economic uncertainties arising from Covid-19.

“However, we believe that the impact of MCO 2.0 on electricity demand would not be as severe as FY20 as more industries are allowed to operate.”

It noted that in the first half of FY20 (1HFY20), TNB’s electricity demand fell by 8.5 per cent y-o-y while in 2QFY20, TNB’s electricity demand declined by 8.4 per cent q-o-q.

On another positive note, the research team said reference rates for fuel costs are lower under RP2 (regulatory period) Interim compared with RP2 as energy prices fell in 3QFY20.

“As fuel costs are surging presently, TNB would be able to pass on the higher fuel costs to users in FY21 under the Imbalance Cost Pass- Through mechanism. The reference rates under RP2 Interim are US$67.45 per tonne for coal (RP2: US$75 per tonne) and RM27.20 per mmbtu for gas (RP2: RM35 per mmtu),” it explained.

Aside from that, it estimated that TNB’s depreciation expense would increase by 2.2 per cent to RM10.8 billion in FY21F due to the commissioning of the Southern Power Generation (SPG) gas plant. Unit 1 (700MW) of TNB’s 70 per cent-owned Southern Power plant started commercial operations in early January 2021 while unit 2 (700MW) is expected to commence operations in late January 2021.

“Malaysia’s energy reserve margin is envisaged to increase to 51 per cent by the end of FY21F from 34 per cent currently.

“This is mainly due to the commissioning of TNB’s SPG gas power plant and Edra Energy’s 2,242MW gas power plant in FY21F,” it added.

AmInvestment further noted that it does not expect TNB to carry out another round of fundraising in FY21F.

“This is spite of the group’s target of having 8,300MW of renewable energy sources by year 2025F. We think that TNB would have enough cash reserves to carry out any small-to-medium size acquisition in FY21F.

“In 3QFY20, TNB issued Islamic MTN of up to RM10 billion and Islamic commercial papers of up to RM2 billion,” it said.