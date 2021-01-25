Male driver killed, another injured in accident at Pan Borneo Bintulu-Miri Road

BINTULU (Jan 25): A 48-year-old male driver was killed when his car was involved in an accident with a pickup truck at Mile 17 of the Pan Borneo Bintulu-Miri Road today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre in a statement, stated that the deceased was identified as Ano Umin.

The department had received a distressed call about the accident at 9.05am and rushed eight personnel to the scene.

Upon their arrival at the scene, the victim was found to be trapped in his seat due to the impact of the collision.

“The accident involved two vehicles, a pickup truck with four people inside and a sedan car with a trapped driver in his seat,” it said.

Bomba personnel managed to extricate the victim who was trapped in the wreckage.

However, the victim was pronounced dead by a medical personnel at the scene. His body was later handed over to the police for further action.

One of the passengers of a pickup truck sustained head injury and was taken to Bintulu Hospital by an ambulance.