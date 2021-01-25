Marine police seize RM142,440 of illicit cigs, booze in Miri; lorry driver arrested

MIRI (Jan 25): Region 5 Marine Police here have seized contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages worth RM142,440.00 in an operation dubbed Ops Landai Covid-19 at Jalan Kiambang, Tudan yesterday.

Their commander, ACP Shamsol Kassim, in a statement today said the raiding team also arrested a 37-year-old man to assist in the investigation.

“On Jan 24 at around 7.30pm, a team of marine police from Region 5 had observed a white lorry in Permyjaya. After two hours of observation, the team tailed the lorry from Permyjaya.

“Upon arriving at a junction at Jalan Kiambang in Tudan, the team immediately stopped the vehicle,” said Shamsol.

A check on the vehicle revealed various types of alcoholic beverages and cigarettes of different brands.

Shamsol said the driver of the vehicle had failed to produce any documents related to the goods.

He said the suspect and the goods were brought to Mukah police station and the case was being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.