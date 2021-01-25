MDDMC places 2 palm oil estates, longhouse in Suai Niah under lockdown to stem Covid-19 spread

MIRI (Jan 25): The Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has placed two oil palm estates and Rumah Sabang Anak Empungan at KM12, Jalan BLD Sungai Sawai in Suai Niah under lockdown effective today until Feb 8 to stem the spread of Covid-19, said state Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is also the minister-in-charge of MDDMC, said the committee had decided to enforce the lockdown on these localities during a meeting yesterday and it was approved by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC),

At the same time, Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, reminded the public on the need for them continue to wear face mask correctly in order to get maximum protection from the Covid-19.

“There are still individuals who were found not wearing their face mask properly where some of them put their face mask on the chin and did not cover their nose too,” he said in a press statement today.

He pointed out that there were also complaints that some individuals had taken off their face mask in the restaurants while waiting for food served.

According to Lee, the public are supposed continue to wear their face mask when they are in the eateries and only take-off their face mask when the food is served.

He took the opportunity to advise the public to remain vigilant and for them to work together with the authorities to stop the Covid-19 pandemic infection chain in the community.

Lee also advised the public to avoid 3Cs namely crowded, confined and close conversation, as well as adopting the 3Ws namely wash, wear and warn strategy as advocated by Ministry of Health Malaysia.