MIDF Research revises CPI inflation downwards

KUCHING: MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd’s research arm (MIDF Research) revised its forecast on Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation to 1.8 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as consumer sentiments weaken with the implementation of Covid-19 curbing measures in the country.

The country’s CPI decreased by 1.2 per cent y-o-y in 2020, not far from MIDF Research’s forecast of a decrease of one per cent y-o-y, amid Covid-19 pandemic, a fall that was never observed for decades.

“The last time Malaysia had a deflation in CPI was in 1965 with a tepid fall of 0.1 per cent y-o-y,” the research arm gathered.

“The 2020’s deflation was a result of Covid-19 pandemic which suppressed demand combined with sluggish global oil prices.”

According to MIDF Research, inflationary pressure was largely muted in 2020 due to weak demand and government rebates through the electricity discount bills along with new vehicle sales tax exemption.

“With the latest announcement on electricity rebates and new vehicle sales tax exemption that will be continued for the first half of 2021 (1H21), the increase in CPI could be moderated than our initial estimate of 2.2 per cent y-o-y.

“In addition, almost the entire country was placed under Movement Control Order (MCO) currently due to spike in Covid-19 cases which reduced the rakyat’s outside activities and eventually affect consumption.”

The research arm also noted that consumers’ spending on discretionary items could also be pushed to later period of the year when income prospects are better.

“Hence, we revised CPI inflation forecast downward to 1.8 per cent y-o-y from 2.2 per cent y-o-y initially estimated.

“Nevertheless, in general, prices for most of the goods will improve compared to last year’s fall of 1.2 per cent y-o-y on the back of returning demand as economy recovers, facilitated by low interest rate environment and vaccine distribution.

“Global crude oil prices are also expected to inch higher this year at an average of US$51 per barrel for Brent.”