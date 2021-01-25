Police not ruling out possibility some Sibu longhouse folk under lockdown escape through unguarded routes

SIBU (Jan 25): The police here have not ruled out the possibility that some longhouse folk managed to make their way out through the unguarded routes even though their longhouse have been placed under lockdown.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said as his men are required to monitor and look after many places, they would not be able to detect those who leave the longhouses if they escaped through the farm areas or behind their longhouse.

“Our personnel are stationed in front of the main access road leading to the longhouses, where the lockdown was imposed and hence, if certain residents leave the lockdown area from behind the longhouse to farms, areas behind the longhouses, we can’t (detect).

“(We) Don’t deny, we can’t detect those who entered into farm area or if at the back of the longhouse, there is a plantation. From there, they can walk about two to three hours to and from the main road. We can’t prevent this as our personnel need to monitor and look after many places,” he told a press conference at Sibu Resident Office today.

Stanley was asked on claims that certain longhouse folk, whom their longhouse have been placed under lockdown, have made use of the jungle tracks behind their longhouse to leave the lockdown area.

He disclosed that a total of 48 longhouses in Sibu district have been placed under lockdown thus far, adding that the number changes daily according to the cases recorded at a location.

Stanley said roadblocks have also been set up in Paradom, Sungai Bidut, Teku, Pasai Siong, Penasu and Durin.

Meanwhile, Sibu Resident Charles Siaw, who is also Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) chairman, explained that the decision to place and lift a lockdown on a longhouse is based on the advice of the Ministry of Health (KKM).

Earlier on, Siaw clarified on the application for police permit for work-related travel for businesses categorised as essential services under the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu Division.

Senator Robert Lau, who is a member of SDDMC, was also present at the press conference.