QEH has highest number of Covid-19 patients

KOTA KINABALU: Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has the highest number of Covid-19 patients in Sabah, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said this was followed by Tawau Hospital, Lahad Datu Hospital and Duchess of Kent Hospital.

“Up to January 25, the Covid-19 treatment hospital with the largest number of patients is Queen Elizabeth Hospital with 393 patients (80.2% bed usage percentage),” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

He added within the same period, Lahad Datu Hospital was treating 128 positive Covid-19 patients (91.4% of bed usage percentage), Keningau Hospital had 36 patients (80%), Kota Marudu Hospital had nine patients (75%), Duchess of Kent Hospital had 87 patients (68%), Tawau Hospital had 151 patients (62.1%), Sabah Women and Children’s Hospital housed 84 patients (58.3%), Semporna Hospital had 30 patients (39.5%) and Kudat Hospital had seven patients (24.1%).

Meanwhile, Masidi said the Sabah government is still waiting for the National Unit Ministry to finalize the proposed Chinese New Year celebration SOP.

“The SOP will be gazetted in the near future before it can be released to the public. Basically, the Chinese New Year celebration SOP will also apply to the state of Sabah,” he said.