Rejang Park Market reopens today

SIBU: The Rejang Park Market here which was closed since Jan 18 will reopen today (Jan 25), says councillor Albert Tiang.

The market was off limits to members of the public for a period of seven days, after an assistant of a hawker tested positive for Covid-19 recently.

Tiang, who is Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman, called on visitors to the market to continue to strictly abide by the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“There are two entry/exit points to the market.

“Members of the public need to scan the MySejahtera or Qmunity QR codes to register their ‘location check-ins’, and have their temperatures taken before being allowed into the market.

“There is also a manual record for those not having the apps,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Tiang informed that sanitisation had also been carried out at the market.

“Members of the public are reminded to continue observing the SOP to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he said, in repeating his advice to the public.

For the record, the market has about 61 hawkers.