Sabah wants priority in stimulus packages

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor said the Sabah Government will see to it that the State gets priority in all the initiatives and economic stimulus packages introduced by the Federal Government to cushion the Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on the economy.

The latest RM15 billion Perlindungan Ekonomi dan Rakyat Malaysia (Permai) assistance initiative announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would certainly help alleviate the hardship faced by all Malaysians at this difficult time.

“Sabah is one of the worst affected by the pandemic, therefore the State Government will work closely with Putrajaya to ensure we will be prioritised in all its initiatives,” said Hajiji.

He admitted that the road towards recovery would not be easy due to the pandemic’s global impact on the economy.

“But, make no mistake, the GRS State Government is taking every possible measure to ensure Sabah’s economy will recover,” he said.