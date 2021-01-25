Sarawak independent Chinese schools get RM10 mln grant from state govt

KUCHING (Jan 25): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today presented a government grant of RM10 million to assist independent Chinese schools in the state.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Abang Johari handed over a cheque for the amount to the Management Committee of Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, 3 and 4 chairman Dato Richard Wee in a brief ceremony at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia at Petra Jaya here this morning.

Last year, the state government had also presented RM9 million and RM8 million in 2018 in a continuous effort to assist Chinese education in Sarawak,

Also present at the cheque presentation ceremony was Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian who is also Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president.

When contacted for his reaction, Wee said the state government was inclusive and forward looking in its education policy for Sarawak.

In thanking the Chief Minister and the State government for their continuous support to the Chinese education in Sarawak, Wee said the Management Committee of Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No. 1, 3 and 4 had been receiving grants from the state government since 2014.

“We have received annual grants from Sarawak government which was increasing RM1 million yearly by Tok Nan (the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) and Abang Jo.”

More importantly, he said the state government’s bold decision in recognising Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) in spite of the non-recognition by federal government was also commendable.

“With such policy of Sarawak Government, we are now the envy of all the other states in Malaysia.

“Once again, we are most grateful to YAB CM and the state government for being inclusive and forward looking in their education policy for Sarawak,” he said.