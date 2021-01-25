SDMC: Bintulu becomes sixth Covid-19 red zone in S’wak after recording 46 new local cases today

KUCHING (Jan 25): Bintulu is now classified as a Covid-19 red zone following the 46 new local infection cases recorded in the district today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said Subis has also changed its status from a yellow zone to orange after 22 locally transmitted cases were recorded there in the past two weeks.

“Another district that has changed its status is Telang Usan, which is now a yellow zone after a new local infection cases was reported in the last 14 days,” it said in a statement today.

Nevertheless, it said the situation in Dalat has now improved as the district has now returned to an orange zone classification after 39 local infection cases were reported in the last 14 days.

It also said that Kanowit, Beluru, Miri, Sibu and Kuching remain as red zones in the state with a total of 1,578 local infection cases reported in the five districts in the past two weeks.

“Betong, Song and Sebauh still remain as orange zones with 90 local infection cases reported over the past 14 days while Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Bau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Kapit, Simunjan, Asajaya, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Limbang, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman remain as yellow zones with a total of 92 local infection cases reported in the past two weeks,” it said.

Only 11 districts in Sarawak are classified as green zones as the infectious Covid-19 disease continue to spread across the state.

Meanwhile, the committee said eight Covid-19 clusters remain active in the state with the Pasai Cluster in Sibu remaining the biggest following the addition of 56 new positive cases today.

“The total number of positive cases involving this cluster has now increased to 1,474 cases.

“A total of 14,550 individuals have been screened where 11,710 have tested negative and 1,366 are pending lab test results,” it said.

The Pasai Cluster was previously declared by the State Health Department on Jan 9 after 38 positive cases were detected from the cluster including its index case (Case 1,175) who was found positive on Jan 7.

SDMC said ten new positive cases were detected under the Rakut Cluster in Miri bringing the total number of cases to 30.

“A total of 280 individuals were screened from this cluster where 250 have tested negative,” it said, adding that there are none pending lab test result under this cluster.

It also said the Stutong Cluster here reported one positive case bringing the total to 41 cases.

“A total of 570 individuals have been screened where 529 have tested negative. There are no pending lab test results,” it added.

The other active clusters with no new cases reported today are the Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri with 95 cases; Jelita Cluster in Miri (46); Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh (30); Keranji Tabuan Cluster in Kuching (15); and Mador Cluster in Meradong (8).