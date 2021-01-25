SDMC: Funerals limited to 30 people, 20 at burial ground in CMCO, MCO areas

KUCHING (Jan 25): Only a maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend funerals in Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) areas, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the new funeral standard operating procedure (SOP) was decided during the committee’s meeting today.

“In addition, we have also decided that only up to 20 people can attend the ceremony at burial grounds for both MCO and CMCO areas,” it said.

SDMC had previously allowed up to 50 people to attend funerals in CMCO areas depending on the size of the house or funeral parlor. However, it was limited to close family members and they were required to practise social distancing of at least one metre.

It also said in its funeral SOP released on Saturday that a maximum of 30 close family members were allowed at the ceremony at burial grounds.

Other guidelines include discouraging children under 12 years old and high-risk groups from attending any funeral, and prohibiting those with symptoms like fever, cough, flu or have temperature about 37.5C from attending.

The house owner or funeral parlour management are required to prepare an attendance book or QR code for MySejahtera scanning, allowing only one entry and a separate exit, and setting up a counter for taking temperatures of all who attends and to ensure everyone register themselves as well as to ensure all SOP are being complied with.

Gambling activities like holo, card games and other similar activities are prohibited.