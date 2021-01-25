Teacher, student at SMK Tulid test positive for Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: One teacher and one student from SMK Tulid in Sook have been tested positive for Covid-19 as of January 25, said Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said this in response to recent reports of 48 students from the SMK Tulid hostel that had been quarantined as they were close contacts of a teacher who was Covid-19 positive.

“Both of them are receiving treatment at the PKRC (Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Covid-19 Centre) Keningau. Following this, 64 have been identified as close contacts and they have all been quarantined at IPG (Institut Pendidikan Guru) Keningau.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the probability of this infection is community infection and not school infection,” he revealed here today.

“As a result of the swift action taken by the Keningau Health Office, all risky close contacts have been identified and isolated from teachers and other students. As such, local disinfection activities were conducted on January 24, 2021, and there was no need to close the school. School sessions are allowed to run as usual with strict SOP compliance,” he added.

Masidi said currently only students sitting for SPM/STPM are allowed to return to the dormitory are going through the Covid-19 screening testing before returning to the dormitory.

“However, the Sabah State Health Department would like to remind teacher and school staff to always be aware of their health levels and to go see a doctor to undergo the screening test if they have symptoms. At the same time, compliance with SOPs should be given serious attention,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said 58 students have been found Covid-19 positive through the SPM/STPM student screening.

“All the close contacts of students have been identified and isolated at the quarantine centres in their respective districts,” said Masidi, also Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II.

He said screening targeted on students before the school session started had been done.

He said up to January 24, 10 students had been found Covid-19 positive in Sandakan, followed by Lahad Datu (7), Semporna (7), Tawau (6), Kalabakan (4), Kota Marudu (4), Kudat (4), Kinabatangan (3), Ranau (3), Telupid (2), Tongod (2), Beaufort (1), Keningau (1), Kota Belud (1), Kunak (1), Papar (1) and Pitas (1).